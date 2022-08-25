Boys Soccer
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Simley at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Mankato East, 6 p.m.
Lake City at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing vs John Marshall (Mankato West), 11 a.m.
Red Wing at Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
