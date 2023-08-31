Sports RTSA

Football

Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Waseca, 10 a.m.

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Faribault at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing at Northfield (St. Olaf), 9:30 a.m.

Goodhue at Stewartville (Bear Cave Park), 4 p.m.

