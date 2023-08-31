Football
Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Waseca, 10 a.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Faribault at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing at Northfield (St. Olaf), 9:30 a.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville (Bear Cave Park), 4 p.m.
