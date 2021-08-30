Football
Elmwood-Plum City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Z-M at St. Croix Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
Cotter at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
River Falls at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Amery Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change
