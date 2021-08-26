Volleyball
Goodhue at Red Wing (scrimmage), 8:30 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
Lake City at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Dover-Eyota at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing hosting triangular
vs Rochester John Marshall, 9 a.m.
vs Mankato West, 1 p.m.
New Life Academy at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.