Volleyball
Lake City at Wabasha-Kellogg (scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at Colfax quadrangular, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools at Elmwood-Plum City Invite, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Red Wing (scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Mankato East triangular
vs Owatonna, 11 a.m.
vs Mankato East, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change
