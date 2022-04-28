Baseball
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Stewartville at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lake City at Goodhue (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Z-M at Byron, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset (doubleheader), 4 p.m..
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. meet (Albert Lea Green Lea), 10 a.m.
Girls Golf
Big 9 Conf. meet at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 10 a.m.
Lake City invite (Mount Frontenac Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mayo at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
