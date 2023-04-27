Sports RTSA

Baseball

Goodhue at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lake City at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Lourdes at Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Faribault Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Faribault Golf and Country Club), 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

Red Wing at Rochester Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Northern Hills Golf Course), 10 a.m.

Lake City hosting invitational (Mount Frontenac), 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

