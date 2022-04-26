Baseball
Mayo at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Mayo, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Byron, 5:30 p.m.
Z-M at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Owatonna (Owatonna Country Club), 2:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery (Amery Golf Club), 1 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola (Krooked Kreek Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.
