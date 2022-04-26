Sports RTSA

Baseball

Mayo at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery, 5 p.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Mayo, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Byron, 5:30 p.m.

Z-M at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Amery at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Owatonna (Owatonna Country Club), 2:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery (Amery Golf Club), 1 p.m.

Ellsworth at Osceola (Krooked Kreek Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Track and Field

Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

Z-M at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.

