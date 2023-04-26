Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions continue through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 683.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Tuesday was 683.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .Flooding continues along the Mississippi River this week. The amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and already crested north of Alma, WI. The river will likely crest from today through the weekend southward from Winona, MN to Guttenberg, IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet this morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&