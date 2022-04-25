Baseball
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Goodhue, 3:45 p.m.
Byron at Goodhue, 5:30 p.m.
Z-M at Chatfield, 5 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Mabel-Canton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Austin, Owatonna at Red Wing (RW Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Waseca at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
