Sports RTSA

Baseball

Red Wing at Mayo, 5 p.m.

Southland at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

Lake City at Chatfield, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 5 p.m.

Softball

Stewartville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Northfield (Northfield Golf Club), 2:30 p.m.

Lake City at Stewartville (Austin Country Club), 11 a.m.

Girls Golf

Northfield, John Marshall at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Lake City at PEM, 4:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Red Wing at Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

