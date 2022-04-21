Baseball
Red Wing at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.
Lake City at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 5 p.m.
Softball
Owatonna at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Byron at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Stewartville at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Northfield (Northfield GC), 2 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City at John Marshall (Rochester Northern Hills GC), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Century at Red Wing, 4 p.m.
Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Eau Claire Regis, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Farmington, 4 p.m.
Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Z-M at PEM, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.
