Baseball
Red Wing at John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Softball
John Marshall at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Cotter at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Multiple Schools at Lake City (LC Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Multiple Schools at Lake City (LC Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Menomonie at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Z-M at Lake City, 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.