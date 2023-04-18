Sports RTSA

Baseball

John Marshall at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Lake City at Goodhue, 3:30 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Goodhue, 5:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Red Wing at John Marshall, 5 p.m.

Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Austin at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.

Lake City hosting meet (Mount Frontenac Golf Course), 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Albert Lea, Century at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Red Wing at Menomonie, 4 p.m.

