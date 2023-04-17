Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected through Monday will delay crests on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 680.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 683.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Sunday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.4 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/12/1997. &&