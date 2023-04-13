Baseball
Faribault at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Byron at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Cloquet at Red Wing (RW Golf Course), 12 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Schaeffer Academy at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.