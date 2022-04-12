Baseball
Century at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Byron, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Chatfield at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Z-M at Pine Island, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.
