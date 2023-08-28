Century scored three goals in the second half and held the Red Wing boys soccer team off the scoreboard in a 5-0 win Monday.
Owen Spaeth led the Panthers with a hat trick. Hussein Mohamed added two goals.
Winger goalkeeper McCoy Walter stopped 14 shots.
Red Wing has a few days off before traveling to Albert Lea Thursday.
