Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the Section 1AA girls’ race to qualify for state in Faribault. Sortland was all alone as she crossed the finish line 28 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 18 minutes, 32 seconds.
The Lake City girls’ team qualified for state as did Tiger runner Reese Anderson at the Section 1A meet in Rochester. The girls’ team had a score of 88 to take first place, two points ahead of second-place Cotter.
Anderson came 0.8 seconds from a fifth place finish. He crossed the line in 17:16.8.
The Tigers had three girls run top-20 times. Olivia Yotter finished in second (20:22.3), Jacey Majerus came in eighth (20:52.8) and Peyton Meincke finished in 18th (21:43.3). Also earning team points were Natalie Anderson in 30th (22:23.2) and Willa Field in 35th (22:37).
Tim Cooper finished in 12th (17:43), Eric Anderson came in 14th (17:51.5), Andrew Muenzbauer came in 24th (18:25.4) and Trey Meincke finished in 55th with a time of 19:44.2.
Also in the Section 1A meet, Goodhue came in 11th with a score of 265. JJ Bien led the Wildcats, finishing in 32nd with a time of 19:00.5. Ryan (19:14.8) and Lucas Bortz (19:15.3) finished nearly a second apart in 37th and 38th respectively. Devon Hublit ran the race in 20:15.3 to earn 78th. Beau Jaeger rounded out the top Wildcat runners in 80th (20:16.1).
In the girls’ race, Goodhue earned 10th with a score of 259. Kaelynn Ryan led the Wildcats with a time of 22:09 in 24th. Mari O’Connor came in 27th with a time of 22:17.4. Madison Betcher finished in 67th (23:55.2), Lily Peterson came in 75th (24:18.5) and Ali Strauss came in 87th (25:13.3).
The state meet is held No. 6 at St. Olaf in Northfield. The Class A boys’ race begins at 12 p.m., while the girls’ race is set for 1 p.m. The Class AA girls’ race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
