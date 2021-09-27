Several boys’ and girls’ teams from the area competed Saturday at the Milaca Mega Meet at Stones Throw Golf Club.
Reese Anderson led the Lake City boys’ cross country team. Anderson finished in third place in the boys’ Division four race with a time of 16 minutes, 40.1 seconds.
Other Lake City times include: Eric Anderson (23rd place, 17:42), Tim Cooper (50th, 18:50.2), Gavin Stewart (56th, 19:01.5) and Andrew Muenzbauer (64th, 19:09.7).
Goodhue had two runners in the top-70; Lucas Bortz (61st, 19:04.9) and JJ Bien (67th, 19:15.7). Other Wildcat runners who earned team points were Ryan Bortz (104th, 20:08.2), Devon Hublit (121st, 20:27.8) and Beau Jaeger (123rd, 20:29.5).
Blake Lochner paced Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a time of 19:19.1. Other top finishers for the Cougars include; Preston Ohm (19:43.6), Noah Kevan (20:07.2), Miles Berg (20:15) and Tyson Liffrig (20:44.4).
In the Division three girls’ race, Z-M’s Natasha Sortand won with little doubt. She bested second place by 23 seconds, finishing in 18:30.7.
The Tiger girls took sixth as a team with Peyton Meincke leading the way. She finished in 10th place individually with a time of 20:05.4. Just outside the top-20 was Olivia Yotter in 21st with a time of 21:03.1. Others on the team to earn points included; Lauren Kennedy (58th, 23:13.3), Willa Field (59th, 23:13.6) and Natalie Anderson (83rd, 23:53.4).
Kaelynn Ryan led the Goodhue girls, finishing in 43rd with a time of 22:35.8. Others on the team earning points included; Madison Betcher (23:31.9), Lily Peterson (23:34.5), Macy Buck (25:01.4) and Ali Strauss (25:51.8).
