Despite never actually holding a lead, Lake City was right where it needed to be heading into the final two innings against Stewartville on Monday. A massive six-run sixth inning by Stewartville put the game away though as Lake City fell 15-7 in their season opener.
Stewartville was up 2-0 entering the bottom of the second inning when Lake City scored its first run of the season after Sadie Baures crossed home plate on a Madeline Medvec double. The host Tigers surrendered two more runs in the top of the third inning but got those back with two runs of their own in the second half of the inning. Elyse Dalager led the inning off with a single, followed by a Jamee Norlund walk. In the next at bat, Jenna Brown reached on a fielder’s choice and later in the inning, her and Dalager came around to score.
Stewartville scored two more runs in the fourth and one in the top of the fifth to carry a 7-3 lead into the bottom half of the fifth inning. That half-inning was Lake City’s finest at the plate as Madison Morrisey, Dalager and Norlund led the inning off with two singles and a double. After a sac fly, single and Stewartville error, Lake City was back in the thick of things, trailing 7-6 with two innings to play.
In those final two innings however, Lake City managed just one run while Stewartville ran up eight more to close the game out with relative ease.
Norlund was Lake City’s starting pitcher, giving up 10 hits and eight runs in five innings. She struck out and walked two batters. Alivia Corey pitched the final two innings and surrendered seven runs on two hits and seven walks. She struck out one batter.
At the plate, Dalager went 2-of-4 with two runs; Norlund was 2-of-4 with three RBI, one double and one run scored; and Morrisey went 2-of-3 with one RBI and one run scored.
Lake City, 0-1, returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
