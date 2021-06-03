Red Wing traveled to Austin on Thursday with their backs against the wall in the elimination bracket. The Wingers passed their first test with a 15-4 victory against Austin, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the second game of the day — an 8-1 loss to Byron.
Entering the day with the goal of winning two games, Red Wing did well to finish off their first game in five innings to maximize the rest and minimize the pitches thrown with back-to-back games. Against Austin in the first game of the day, Red Wing lit up the scoreboard through four innings, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings before exploding for nine runs in the fourth. Austin persisted with two runs in the fifth inning to nearly prolong the game but it fell just short and were 10-runned.
In the second game, Red Wing went up against Section 1AAA No. 2 seed Byron — a team that had defeated the Wingers by five runs earlier in the season. Although the Bears had an unexpected loss to Kasson-Mantorville to drop them into the elimination bracket, they had won 13 of their previous 14 games. In that same span, Red Wing went 6-6 so Byron certainly had the momentum on their side despite its most recent game.
The Bears proved that to be the case too with a dominant win over the Wingers in which they had scored all eight of their runs before Red Wing managed its first. In fact, Byron was pitching a shutout all the way up to the final out when the Wingers scored its lone run of the game.
Pitching stats: Amira Ramstad (11 IP, 5 K, 10 BB, 7 H, 8 ER)
Batting stats: Bri Tix (5 H, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB), Abby Boxrud (4 H, 2 R, 2 SB, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 2B), Ramstad (3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 H, 1 R), Kennedy Knopp (3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Sarah Wiederich (2 H, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB), Tatumn Harris (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB), Liz Haglund (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB), Teagan Walter (1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Gracy Gernentz (2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI), Hannah Thiem (1 R)
With the loss, Red Wing finished its season with a 10-13 record — a similar result to their season two years ago when they finished 11-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.