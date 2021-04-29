In their second matchup this season with Big Nine Conference foe Albert Lea, Red Wing had an eye on getting another win after piling on double-digit runs in the first game. The second go-around didn’t feature offenses as explosive and Red Wing also came in on the losing side as it fell 7-5 to Albert Lea on Thursday.
Red Wing jumped out to a 3-0 lead after it started the first inning with a double, hit batter, single, pop out, then another single. After that inning Red Wing managed just four base hits — two of which came in the bottom of the seventh.
Despite the lack of offensive production, Red Wing’s lead held through three innings but a four-run fourth inning by Albert Lea pushed them ahead 5-4. Two more runs by the Tigers in the fifth inning put the game out of reach as Red Wing managed one run in the bottom of the fifth, but not enough to get back ahead.
Pitching stats: Amira Ramstad pitched all seven innings for Red Wing, being charged with four earned runs on 13 hits. She struck out nine and walked four batters.
Batting stats: Abby Boxrud (2 H, 2 R, 1 2B), Bri Tix (3 SB, 2 R, 1 H), Kennedy Knopp (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R), Tatumn Harris (1 H), Elle Brandt (1 RBI), Ellie Clemens (1 H), Sarah Wiederich (1 H)
Red Wing, 4-5, is next scheduled to host Winona on Tuesday.
