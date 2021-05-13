Red Wing’s hitting struggles from earlier this week continued Thursday in a 10-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall. After being held hitless and scoreless two days earlier, the Wingers managed just three hits in a game that lasted six innings.
Although the score ended in a 10-run rule, the game was actually scoreless midway through the game until the Rockets exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning. Prior to that inning, JM had only one hit. The Rockets started the inning with three consecutive walks and finished with six hits to go with two additional walks. JM added one more run in the sixth inning to finish the Wingers off.
Red Wing had three total baserunners — all coming off hits since nobody drew a walk. Two made it into scoring position at second base.
Pitching stats: Amira Ramstad (4 ⅓ IP, 6 K, 7 BB, 7 H, 9 ER), Bri Tix (1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Sarah Wiederich (1 2B), Ramstad (2 H)
Red Wing, 6-8, is back in action Friday when it hosts Wabasha-Kellogg.
