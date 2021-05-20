Red Wing ended its week with a difficult road matchup with Class AAA No. 1-ranked Mankato West. The Wingers didn’t stand much of a chance against the top-ranked Scarlets, falling 15-0 after four innings.
In those four innings of play, Red Wing managed just one baserunner on no hits. Meanwhile, Mankato West racked up double-digit runs off of six hits and seven Red Wing errors.
Pitching stats: Bri Tix (3 IP, 1 K, 8 BB, 6 H)
Batting stats: Tatumn Harris (1 BB)
Red Wing, 7-10, is next scheduled to travel to Winona on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.