Red Wing broke its scoreless drought Friday night against Wabasha-Kellogg by putting up double-digit runs, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Wingers fell 14-11.
The Wingers were hot out of the gates, scoring eight runs in the first two innings but a 13-run stretch by Wabasha-Kellogg in the fourth and fifth innings put the Falcons up for good.
In the first inning Red Wing put up five runs on five hits, beginning with back-to-back singles by Abby Boxrud and Bri Tix. Kennedy Knopp then hit a one-out single to load the bases for Sarah Wiederich, who hit a ground ball into center field to score Boxrud and Tix. Tatumn Harris then walked to once again load the bases, and Liz Haglund lined a ball into the outfield for a three-run double.
The second inning was more of the same for Red Wing with four hits in their first five at bats, scratching across three more runs to build an 8-0 lead early. Red Wing maintained a 8-1 lead through the third inning but it would be the last time the Wingers were ahead. The Falcons hit three doubles and a home run in the fourth inning to rack up nine runs.
Amira Ramstad hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim Red Wing’s deficit to one run, but Wabasha-Kellogg added four more runs in the fifth inning to ensure it remained ahead.
Pitching stats: Tix (3 ⅔ IP, 4 K, 3 BB, 8 H, 5 ER), Ramstad (3 ⅓ IP, 6 K, 7 BB, 3 H, 3 ER)
Batting stats: Boxrud (3 H, 2 R, 2 SB), Tix (4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 2B, 1 3B), Ramstad (3 H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR), Knopp (1 H, 1 BB), Wiederich (4 H, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B), Harris (1 R, 1 BB), Elle Brandt (1 R), Haglund (3 RBI, 1 H, 1 2B), Hannah Thiem (1 R, 1 BB)
Red Wing, 6-9, is next scheduled to host Jordan on Monday.
