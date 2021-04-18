Runs have been reasonably easy to come by in the early going for Red Wing as they’ve scored 16 and 11 runs in their previous two games, respectively. On Saturday in Austin, the Wingers took the run scoring to a whole new level as they outscored the Packers 47-10 in a two-game sweep of their Big Nine opponent.
The first game was the most lopsided of the two, as Red Wing won 26-0, ending the game after just four innings. The second game was closer but a huge seventh inning by the Wingers made the score, 21-10, look more lopsided than it had been through much of it.
In the first game, Red Wing scored 12 runs in each of the first two innings to build a 24-0 lead before Austin even had six batters come up to the plate. During those two innings, the Wingers recorded 14 hits — two of which were doubles — and earned 10 walks. With the game ending in the fourth inning, Austin didn’t even make it through its lineup twice, whereas Red Wing had a portion of its lineup head up to the plate five times.
In game two, the score was deadlocked at 10-10 through six innings before Red Wing scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to run away with the win.
In that all-important seventh inning, Red Wing logged eight base hits, but were also helped out by three Austin errors and two hit batters. Although Austin scored 10 runs in the game, they never held a lead at any point in the game.
Amira Ramstad pitched the entirety of the first game and then the final five innings of the second game as well. Throughout the two games she struck out 16 batters, walked 10 and gave up two earned runs on four hits. Bri Tix got the start in the second game and gave up six runs on six hits in two innings in the circle. She also struck out one and walked three batters.
Offensively, the Wingers were led by Abby Boxrud’s 7-for-9 day at the plate. She scored seven runs, hit four RBI, walked three times and stole three bases.
For the rest of Red Wing’s lineup:
Tix - 6 H, 8 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB; Kennedy Knopp - 4 H, 2 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Ramstad - 6 H, 1 2B, 5 R, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SB; Tatumn Harris - 6 H, 6 R, 8 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SB; Elle Brandt - 4 H, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB; Liz Haglund - 4 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB; Teagan Walter - 2 RBI, 5 BB, 2 R; Sarah Wiederich - 1 H, 2 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Emily Wiggin - 5 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SB.
Red Wing, 4-1, is next scheduled to host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.