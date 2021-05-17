Red Wing started Monday’s game against Jordan hot and ended the game in the same fashion, resulting in a 12-11 walk-off win for the Wingers.
Red Wing kicked off the game with six runs in the first two innings to take a 6-2 lead. Jordan was in complete control of the middle portions of the game though, scoring nine runs to stake a 11-6 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Wingers weren’t deterred by the challenge though, racking up two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to seal the victory. Red Wing had a game high 14 base hits but also committed three errors. Jordan finished with nine hits and four errors.
The game was won on a bases-loaded no-out single by Kennedy Knopp in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the leadup to Knopp’s plate appearance, the Wingers started the inning with three walks, a single and a triple.
Pitching stats: Amira Ramstad (6 ⅓ IP, 7 K, 6 BB, 6 H, 3 ER), Bri Tix (⅔ IP, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Abby Boxrud (3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Tix (3 RBI, 2 H, 2 R, 1 3B), Ramstad (2 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB), Sarah Wiederich (2 BB, 1 SB), Knopp (3 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Tatumn Harris (1 H, 1 R), Ellie Clemens (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB), Hannah Thiem (2 BB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI), Elle Brandt (3 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI)
Red Wing, 7-9, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato West on Thursday.
