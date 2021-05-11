Red Wing was riding high after a pair of wins against Faribault last week but ran into a buzzsaw against Northfield on Tuesday. The Wingers, which lost the game 16-0, were not alone in becoming fodder for the Raiders though.
Northfield has now won 11 straight games and in that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 138-4. On the season, only two teams have scored more than one run in a game against the Raiders.
Red Wing was held hitless and committing seven errors didn’t help their cause as Northfield racked up the runs each inning. Northfield went up 5-0 right out of the gates, tacking on another two runs in the second before adding nine more runs later in the game.
Pitching stats: Bri Tix (2 ⅔ IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 4 BB), Amira Ramstad (1 ⅓ IP, 1 K, 4 BB, 1 H, 3 ER)
Red Wing, 6-7, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
