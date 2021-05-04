It’s tough to win softball games. It’s even more difficult when a team is struggling in the field with errors. Winona was the beneficiary of the latter as Red Wing racked up seven errors in a 15-3 loss to the Winhawks on Tuesday.
Winona was on the march early as it scored 11 runs by the third inning to take an 11-1 run into the fourth inning. Red Wing’s lone run up to that point came in the first inning when Amira Ramstad hit a double, scoring Kennedy Knopp.
The duo of Ramstad and Knopp struck again in the fourth inning when Knopp scored for the second time off a fielder’s choice hit by Ramstad. That put the game at 11-2, but Winona scored one run in the top of the fifth inning to put the Wingers at risk of being 10-runned after five innings.
Abby Boxrud scored on an error by Winona to keep Red Wing alive in the game a little longer, but it was a moot point as the Winhawks scored three runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Pitching stats: Ramstad (5 ⅔ IP, 5 K, 8 BB, 10 H, 6 ER); Bri Tix (⅓ IP, 1 BB)
Batting stats: Boxrud (1 H, 1 R); Knopp (2 R, 1 H); Ramstad (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 2B); Ellie Clemens (1 BB)
Red Wing, 4-6, is next scheduled to host Faribault on Thursday in a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.