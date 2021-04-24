Red Wing hosted fellow Section 1AAA foe Byron on Friday in a crucial matchup between the two teams that provided a chance for both teams to get a read on its potential postseason opposition. If this game was a precursor to a future matchup, the first round went to Byron as a late rally pushed them ahead for the 8-3 win.
The game began in wet and dreary conditions but it didn’t take long for the competition on the field to heat up. Byron scored first and put up three runs by the end of the fourth inning, but Red Wing matched them stride for stride with three runs to keep the game tied headed into the sixth inning.
Abby Boxrud scored Red Wing’s first run in the third inning after reaching on an error. Boxrud made it all the way to third base on the error and in the next at bat, she scored on a passed ball. In the fourth inning, Bri Tix smacked a one-out line drive single that scored Sarah Wiederich. Later in the inning Tix scored on a Byron error to tie the game 3-3.
The score remained 3-3 until the top of the sixth inning when the Bears scored two runs in a single at bat after a passed ball and wild pitch. Byron added three more runs in the seventh inning to finish out the game.
Amira Ramstad pitched all seven innings for Red Wing, striking out and walking 10 batters. She was charged with four earned runs on four hits.
At the plate, Red Wing finished with five hits. Tix, Ramstad, Wiederich, Kennedy Knopp and Tatumn Harris all had one base hit. Tix recorded the lone RBI.
Red Wing, 4-4, is next scheduled to host Visitation on Tuesday.
