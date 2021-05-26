Riding a two-game shutout streak, Red Wing put its stamp on Wednesday’s game against Visitation early, ending the night with a 7-5 victory.
Red Wing put runs on the scoreboard early and often, building up a 6-0 lead after two innings of play. The two runs scored by the Wingers in the first inning were aided by a few defensive mistakes by Visitation, but the next four came in more dramatic fashion. With two outs in the second inning and the bases loaded, Amira Ramstad smashed a grand slam to suddenly put Red Wing up 6-0.
Visitation wasn’t about to back down easily however, and scored three runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth to trim Red Wing’s lead back down to two. With a small margin for error, Red Wing managed to scrape across one more run in the sixth inning to push their lead up to 7-4. Visitation matched that run in the seventh inning but that’s all it could do as a runner was caught stealing to give Red Wing its first win in nine days.
Pitching stats: Ramstad (7 IP, 9 K, 7 BB, 3 H, 4 ER)
Batting stats: Bri Tix (3 SB, 2 H, 2 R), Abby Boxrud (2 R, 2 SB, 1 H, 1 RBI), Ramstad (4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 BB), Kennedy Knopp (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Sarah Wiederich (1 2B), Tatumn Harris (1 H), Liz Haglund (1 R, 1 H), Ellie Clemens (1 H, 1 R)
Red Wing, 8-11, is next scheduled to host Rochester Century on Friday.
