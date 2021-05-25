Red Wing opened its final week of the regular season on the wrong foot as it took an 18-0 loss against Winona on Tuesday. The Wingers recorded just one hit in the game that lasted only four innings, yet committed eight errors in that same span.
Through the first two innings, Red Wing managed to keep the game scoreless after stranding the bases loaded in both frames. It was the third inning in which the wheels fell off the cart.
Winona opened the inning with 11 hits and four walks to go with five Red Wing errors before the first out was recorded. Due to all those baserunners, Winona racked up 17 runs before Bri Tix got a pair of strikeouts to stop the onslaught. The Winhawks weren’t quite done yet though and added one more run before the end of the inning.
With three consecutive innings without a baserunner, Red Wing finally got one in the fourth inning but were forced to leave her stranded, ending the game prematurely due to the score.
Pitching stats: Amira Ramstad (2 IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 9 H, 10 ER), Tix (1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Tix (1 H)
Red Wing, 7-11, has a chance to right the ship with a home contest against Visitation on Wednesday.
