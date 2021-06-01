Errors and mistakes put Red Wing in an early hole Tuesday during a Section 1AAA first-round matchup against Jordan. That hole proved to be too much to overcome as well, as the Wingers were forced into the elimination bracket with the 7-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Although Red Wing ran into trouble early in the game, it was the Wingers that struck first with one run in the first inning. A one-out single by Abby Boxrud was followed by an RBI double off the bat of Amira Ramstad to give the Wingers a 1-0 lead. A single by Kennedy Knopp followed by a stolen base put runners at second and third with one out, but a pair of lineouts ended the threat.
Kennedy Knopp eyes in a throw to first base during a Section 1AAA playoff game against Jordan on June 1, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Stranded base runners were the least of Red Wing’s problems once the second inning came around, however. Jordan started the inning with its first two batters reaching base by errors. Then a hit batter loaded the bases. A fielder’s choice with a throw home and a strikeout kept Jordan off the board and at risk of leaving the bases loaded with no runs to show for it. But, a third error in the inning by Red Wing sent two Jordan runners home to give the Jaguars its first lead of the game.
The third inning was more of the same for Red Wing as a leadoff double and an error in the next at bat put a runner at second with one run scored. A second double was hit in the next at bat to score Jordan’s fourth run of the game and two batters later a fielder’s choice at first base allowed another runner to come home. By the end of the third inning Jordan was up 5-1 and Red Wing had committed five errors.
The Wingers’ defense tightened up from that point forward but the damage was already done. Jordan added two more runs in the fifth inning helped by a wild pitch, and with a six-run deficit, Red Wing faced long odds with only six outs left.
The Wingers were up to the task of challenging those odds though in the sixth inning. After a quick first out Red Wing had its next six batters reach base safely, albeit one was by fielder’s choice. That series allowed the Wingers to score two runs, but a Bri Tix line drive right back at the pitcher with the bases loaded ended Red Wing’s best chance at a comeback.
Red Wing did get two runners on base in the seventh inning via walk but were unable to bring them home and as a result, were sent to the elimination bracket.
