RED WING — After trips to Mankato and Albert Lea to start the season, Red Wing received a breather from lengthy road trips with its home opener against Lake City on Thursday. Whether it was due to a cadre of family and friends coming out to support the Wingers or the comfort of playing on their home field, Red Wing found its sweet spot as the team cruised out to an 11-1 win over the Tigers.
The bulk of the damage came in the first inning as eight of the 12 total runs scored came in the first frame. Lake City got on the board first when Jamee Norlund hit a one-out triple and later came around to score after a Red Wing error. The early Lake City lead was short lived and quickly forgotten about as the disaster of the bottom of the inning arrived with a fury for the Tigers.
Abby Boxrud led the inning off by drawing a walk for Red Wing — one of four in the inning. After Boxrud, Bri Tix and Kennedy Knopp both reached due to Lake City errors that loaded the bases. Although Amira Ramstad struck out, Boxrud came around to score after another Lake City error. Three consecutive walks once again loaded the bases and put Red Wing up 3-1 with the No. 8 and 9 hitters due up and just one out. Sarah Wiederich struck out for the second out, but Elle Brandt and Boxrud hit back-to-back doubles to put the Wingers up 7-1 after one inning of play.
Pitching and defense became the focal point of the game for the next four innings as only one run was scored between the two teams combined.
Then Red Wing struck again in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to put them up by double digits and ending the game via the 10-run rule. To start the bottom of the fifth inning, Wiederich and Brandt drew walks and proceeded to steal third and second base, respectively. Boxrud was thrown out on a fielder’s choice in the next at bat but Wiederich scored. Tix then drove in Brandt to put the Wingers’ one run away from victory. With runners at first and second Ramstad hit a fly ball to right field that found the grass, scoring Tix in the process.
“They’ve really come together, they’ve done everything we’ve asked — they’ve done the extra drills and are just happy to be there,” Red Wing head softball coach Jon Bohmbach said about Red Wing’s early season preparation. “We still got to watch the ball come through a little bit better with the different speeds of pitches, but with not having a lot of varsity players that played two years ago, we’re just working on their craft.”
The win puts Red Wing at 2-1 for the season. The last time the Wingers did that was 2019. Before that? 2006.
Next up for the Wingers is a trip to Austin for a double header on Saturday. Red Wing won all three matchups between the two teams in 2019. Should the Wingers win at least one of the two games, it’ll be their best start to a season in more than 15 years.
Game notes
Pitching — Ramstad pitched five innings and recorded her first-career win. She struck out nine batters, walked one and gave up one unearned run on four hits. Alivia Corey took the loss for Lake City after pitching 4 ⅓ innings. She struck out three, walked 12 and gave up 11 runs on five hits.
Batting — (Red Wing) Boxrud 1 H, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 2B; Brandt 1 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 2B; Tix 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 R; Ramstad 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 2B; Liz Haglund 2 BB, 1 RBI, 1 R; Wiederich 1 H, 1 BB, 2 R. (Lake City) Norlund 1 H, 1 R, 1 3B, Elyse Dalager 1 H, Madeline Medvec 1 H, Madison Morrisey 1 H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.