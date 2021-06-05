Zumbrota-Mazeppa traveled to Stewartville on Saturday morning to face off with Pine Island in the 1AA sub-section finals. The matchup between the Cougars and Panthers was the second of the season, with Z-M taking round one nearly two weeks ago. Round two was even more of a success for the Cougars as they won the game 9-2, advancing to the section semifinals.
Pine Island was the first team to score, putting up one run in the second inning but their lead was short lived. Z-M proceeded to score four unanswered runs in the second and third innings. The Panthers responded in the top of the fourth with a home run to trim their deficit to one run, but Z-M cruised from there scoring five consecutive runs to close out the game.
Pitching stats: Avery Steffen (7 IP, 14 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Steffen (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B), Lola Wagner (1 H, 1 R), Matti Stensland (1 H, 1 RBI, 2 R), Sydney Higley (1 R, 2 BB), Addie Voxland (2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B), Gracie Flicek (1 BB), Ri Buck (2 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Sarah Mensink (1 H, 2 RBI, 1 R), Maddie O’Reilly (1 H, 1 R)
Next up for Z-M is the Section 1AA semifinals in Austin. The Cougars will take on St. Charles with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
