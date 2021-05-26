Rain-soaked fields turned what would have been an odd afternoon for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa softball team into a more normal day albeit still under odd circumstances. Z-M was originally scheduled to host Cannon Falls and then travel to Pine Island to face the Panthers later in the evening. Due to a waterlogged infield, the Cougars and Bombers met in Pine Island for their game instead, allowing Z-M to stay put until the game with Pine Island after.
In the opening game against Cannon Falls, the Cougars struck early with four runs in the first inning and cruised the rest of the way to win 10-0 after six innings. Z-M racked up 12 total hits while starting pitcher Avery Steffen limited Cannon Falls to just one base hit.
The long ball was again a factor for Z-M as Addie Voxland smashed a two-run home run to give her two in as many games.
Pitching stats: Z-M — Steffen (6 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 1 H); Cannon Falls — Abby Breuer (5 ⅔ IP, 6 K, 5 BB, 12 H, 9 ER)
Batting stats: Z-M — Steffen (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Lola Wagner (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Matti Stensland (3 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B), Sydney Higley (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 R), Gracie Flicek (1 BB), Rianne Buck (2 H, 1 RBI), Sarah Mensink (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Voxland (3 RBI, 2 H, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 R), Maddie O’Reilly (1 BB), Tenlee Magnuson (2 SB, 2 R); Cannon Falls — Brooke Robinson (1 H), Bella Davisson (1 BB)
Lake City held to one hit in shutout loss
Lake City went on a four-game win streak 12 days ago. Since then, the Tigers have lost three straight games all by shutout. In those three games, Lake City has been outscored 46-0 after Tuesday’s 16-0 loss to Kasson-Mantorville.
Looking at the runs and hits, it would be a surprise that Lake City was able to prolong the game until the seventh inning but the Tigers did just enough to keep the game going. Aside from the 16-run differential, the KoMets also held a 19-1 hit advantage. Yet, the game remained in a scoreless tie until the third inning when K-M finally broke through with three runs. From there it was all K-M, as the KoMets scored two more runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and exploded for seven in the seventh inning.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock (7 IP, 19 H, 11 ER)
Batting stats: Jamee Norlund (1 H), Maddie Morrisey (1 BB), Sadie Baures (1 BB)
Lake City, 5-14, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.
E/PC continues slide
Elmwood/Plum City continued its slide, losing its third consecutive game after opening the season 7-0. On Tuesday, the Wolves hosted Boyceville in a rematch of an E/PC win early in the season but it was the Bulldogs that had the last laugh with an 8-4 win.
E/PC jumped out to a four-run lead after their turn through the lineup in the fourth inning. Little did they know, in the bottom half of the frame, Boyceville would go on to take the lead with seven runs. The Bulldogs added one more run for insurance in the fifth inning to complete the victory.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford (7 IP, 10 K, 4 BB, 9 H, 6 ER)
Batting stats: Ashlan Faber (3 RBI, 1 2B), Blanford (2 H, 1 2B), Brooke Schwebach (2 BB), Rylee Hartung (1 H, 1 R), Hailee McDonough (2 R, 2 BB, 1 3B), Natalie Mark (1 R)
E/PC, 7-3, is next scheduled to travel to Glenwood City on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.