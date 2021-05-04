A two-week COVID pause hasn’t slowed Zumbrota-Mazeppa down in the early going as it has faced some of the top competition in the area and section in its first handful of games this season. The bar didn’t lower Tuesday as the Cougars hosted Byron and came away with a 1-0 shutout in hand.
A large reason for the goose egg on the scoreboard was Avery Steffen in the circle. Steffen pitched all seven innings and struck out a whopping 17 batters while issuing only two walks.
Her pitching performance was required for the win since Z-M was only able to scratch across one run in the game. That run came in the first inning when Sydney Higley hit an RBI double to score Matti Stensland.
The Cougars did manage eight hits on the day but getting runs in was a challenge. It could have been worse though, Byron managed just five total baserunners compared to 10 for Z-M.
Pitching stats: Steffen (7 IP, 17 K, 2 BB, 3 H)
Batting stats: Stensland (2 H, 1 2B, 1 R), Higley (1 RBI, 1 2B), Steffen (2 H), Tenlee Magnuson (1 H), Lola Wagner (1 H), Gracie Flicek (1 H)
Z-M, 6-1, is next scheduled to host Triton on Thursday.
Lake City falls in back-to-back nights
Lake City’s bats remained silent Tuesday in a 10-0 loss to St. Charles in six innings. The shutout loss meant that the Tigers have now been outscored 38-2 in their past four games.
Despite the double-digit loss that ended the game early on Tuesday, Lake City kept the game close for the majority of the game as Jamee Norlund allowed just two runs through four innings. Lake City also only trailed St. Charles in base hits, 7-5. Getting those baserunners to score however was a key difference between the two teams.
The game really only got away from Lake City in the later innings. Three runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth innings are what put an early halt to the game.
Pitching stats: Norlund (5 IP, 1 K, 4 BB, 3 H, 5 ER), Deonna Jostock (⅔ IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 4 H)
Batting stats: Norlund (1 H), Olivia Bailey (1 H), Elyse Dalager (1 H), Sadie Baures (1 H), Maddie Morrisey (1 H)
Lake City, 1-10, is next scheduled to travel to Fillmore Central on Saturday.
