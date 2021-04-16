The season couldn’t have started much better for Goodhue in the home opener against Dover-Eyota on Thursday. Two home runs at the plate and 12 strikeouts from the mound provided the backdrop for the 6-2 Wildcats win.
After three scoreless innings, Goodhue senior Torrie Rehder put the Wildcats on the scoreboard in the most explosive way possible — a grand slam. She wasn’t done as later in the game she smacked a solo shot to give her five RBI on the day.
Rehder also pitched the final two innings of the game, striking out five and walking one.
Emily Doerhoefer received the start in the circle and pitched the first five innings to earn the win. She struck out seven, walked two and surrendered two earned runs. At the plate, Doerhoefer went 3-for-4 and scored a run.
Other key contributors offensively for Goodhue were Madison Ferguson and Alivia Holst with two hits and a run each, Alandra Hinsch with one hit and an RBI, and Karli Vieths with one hit and one run.
Goodhue, 1-0, is scheduled to travel to Mayer Lutheran today.
