Torrie Rehder was arguably the most important person on the field Tuesday in Goodhue’s 3-0 win over Bethlehem Academy. Rehder pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing just six total baserunners. She also hit a solo home run in the first inning which proved to be the game-winning run.
Although Rehder shut the Cardinals down, the atmosphere on the field was tense the whole way through as the Wildcats’ run in the first inning was the only run scored by either team until the bottom of the sixth. Prior to the sixth inning, Goodhue stranded runners on third base (twice) and second base (once) to hold them to one run. Meanwhile, Bethlehem Academy was equally frustrated as they stranded two runners at second base and one at third.
It was the bottom of the sixth when Goodhue could finally breathe a sigh of relief. The moment occurred with two outs and two runners on. Madison Ferguson hit a single, scoring Arianna Thomforde and Hannah Gadient to give the Wildcats a three-run cushion with only three outs left to record. The Cardinals proceeded to go down in order to end the game.
Pitching stats: Rehder (7 IP, 11 K, 3 BB)
Batting stats: Rehder (1 HR), Thomforde (1 H, 1 SB, 1 R), Anika Schafer (1 H), Gadient (1 H, 1 R), Darby Miller (1 2B), Ferguson (2 RBI, 1 H)
Next up for Goodhue is a matchup with Class A No. 1-ranked Randolph on Thursday. The winner of that game will head to the Section 4A championship game, while the loser will head to the elimination bracket.
Cotter holds Lake City to one hit
Cotter built a lead early and Lake City had no shot at recovering from it as the Ramblers ran away with an 8-0 win Tuesday, ending the Tigers season after one game in the Section 1AA playoffs.
Lake City managed just one hit in the game — a double by Mirrah Wells in the second inning. Cotter on the other hand, racked up 14 hits and scored at least one run in every inning.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock (6 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 14 H, 5 ER)
Batting stats: Wells (1 2B)
The loss ends Lake City’s season with a 5-15 record.
Wolves drop fifth straight
Elmwood/Plum City started the season 7-0. Since then? It’s been five consecutive losses for the Wolves, the latest coming Tuesday in Elk Mound. The 3-0 shutout loss by E/PC evened the season series between the two teams but bumped the Wolves down to fourth place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
On Tuesday against the Mounders, neither team had a particularly explosive day at the plate as the score was knotted 0-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth. That is when Elk Mound finally broke through for its first run of the game, followed by two more insurance runs in the sixth. The 3-0 deficit was too much to overcome for E/PC as it only recorded four base hits all game.
Pitching stats: Ashlan Faber (6 IP, 5 K, 4 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Hailee McDonough (1 2B), Maggie Glaus (1 H), Courtney Bignell (1 H), Faber (1 H, 1 SB)
E/PC, 7-5, is next scheduled to travel to Mondovi on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.