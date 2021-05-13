It seems like forever ago that Lake City was in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. After Thursday’s doubleheader with Triton, the Tigers are now in the midst of a four-game winning streak. How quickly their fortunes have flipped.
In game one Lake City’s offense was alive and well, compiling 17 hits to scratch across 11 runs. Lake City was only up 4-2 after four innings, but the final three innings belonged to the Tigers as they outscored the Cobras 7-3 to finish the game.
In the nightcap Triton was first to strike, staking a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Lake City responded with a run in the second inning but didn’t score a run again until the bottom of the fifth. By that time the Cobras had built a 7-1 lead.
Lake City wasn’t deterred though and scored eight straight runs to take a 9-7 lead heading into the seventh inning. Triton managed to tie the game but a walk-off single by Mirrah Wells that scored Maddie Morrisey gave Lake City the run it needed to win the game.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock (7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 1 BB), Resa Laqua (7 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 14 H, 9 ER)
Batting stats: Wells (5 H, 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB), Jamee Norlund (3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 3B), Jenna Brown (3 H, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB), Olivia Bailey (5 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B), Elyse Dalager (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB), Sadie Baures (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 BB), Morrisey (4 H, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB), Sophie Dwelle (2 H, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB), Madeline Medvec (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Megan Jostock (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R), McKenna Goihl-Krier (1 H, 1 RBI)
Lake City, 5-11, is next scheduled to travel to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday.
Wolves win sixth straight
The undefeated season continued Thursday for the Elmwood/Plum City softball team as the Wolves traveled to Spring Valley and returned with a 10-0 victory. The game ended in the sixth inning after E/PC scored four runs but Spring Valley never really had much of a chance against ace pitcher Anna Blanford.
Blanford faced 19 batters total and all but five ended their at bat with a strikeout. After Ashlan Faber scored in the first inning, the Wolves had all the runs they needed to get the win. Of course, E/PC wasn’t done offensively and added one run in the second inning, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth before the four-run spell in the sixth.
Pitching stats: Blanford (6 IP, 14 K, 1 H)
Batting stats: Faber (1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB), Blanford (2 RBI, 1 3B, 1 R), Brooke Schwebach (1 BB), Maggie Glaus (3 H, 2 R), Hannah Baier (2 H, 1 2B, 1 BB), Natalie Mark (2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB), Courtney Bignell (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Kenzie Bauer (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Grace Hinrichs (2 BB, 1 R)
E/PC, 6-0, is next scheduled to travel to Pepin/Alma on Saturday.
Lourdes gives Z-M all it can handle
Zumbrota-Mazeppa needed everything it had to hold off a hard charging Rochester Lourdes team determined to upset the host Cougars on Thursday. Despite holding a below .500 record, the Eagles only lost by two runs as Z-M won the game 10-8.
Despite Z-M extending its innings with a run streak to 12, it was Lourdes that held an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. A massive three-run home run by Matti Stensland with two outs in the sixth inning is what put the Cougars over the top.
Prior to that three-run shot, the teams went back and forth for most of the game. Z-M held the first lead in the bottom of the first inning and then the two teams traded the lead for the next four half-innings.
Z-M finished the game with a slight 10-8 advantage in hits, but the most notable part of the Cougars’ 10 hits is that four came via home runs.
Pitching stats: Sarah Mensink (2 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER), Avery Steffen (5 IP, 14 K, 4 BB, 6 H, 5 ER)
Batting stats: Steffen (4 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, 2 HR), Lola Wagner (1 H, 1 R), Stensland (3 RBI, 2 R, 1 H, 1 HR), Sydney Higley (3 RBI, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 R), Gracie Flicek (2 R, 1 H, 1 BB), Rianne Buck (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 2B), Addie Voxland (1 H, 1 RBI)
Z-M, 10-1, next travels to Hudson on Friday before hosting Lake City on Monday.
