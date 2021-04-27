Goodhue returned home Tuesday to face Bethlehem Academy one day after a doubleheader in Lake City. The short rest didn’t deter the Wildcats from victory though as Goodhue won 5-2 in seven innings.
Although Goodhue earned the win, Bethlehem Academy was the first to score with a second-inning run followed by another in the third to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Goodhue scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning though and never looked back. The Wildcats added an insurance run in the fifth inning to put them up by three with six outs remaining. In the final two innings, the Cardinals managed just one baserunner.
Goodhue, 5-1, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Monday.
Pitching stats: Emily Doerhoefer started the game and pitched four innings, giving up two runs on five hits. She struck out two and walked none. Torrie Rehder pitched the final three innings and allowed one hit on no runs. She struck out three and walked one.
Batting stats: Rehder (1 H, 1 2B, 1 R), Doerhoefer (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI), Darby Miller (1 H, 1 RBI), Anika Schafer (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 2B), Alandra Hinsch (1 R, 1 BB), Hannah Gadient (1 H), Arianna Thomforde (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI)
Elmwood/Plum City opens season with win
Two runs midway through Elmwood/Plum City’s season opener proved to be the difference in the Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Mondovi on Tuesday.
Anna Blanford scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning on a Mondovi error, then she drove home Emily Bleskacek for the second run of the game in the next inning.
E/PC, 1-0, is next scheduled to travel to Colfax on Thursday.
Pitching stats: Blanford pitched seven innings and surrendered one unearned run on one hit. She struck out 12 batters and walked one.
Batting stats: Hailee McDonough (1 BB), Blanford (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI), Courtney Bignell (1 SB), Brooke Schwebach (1 H, 1 2B, 1 BB), Bleskacek (1 R)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.