After back-to-back shutouts to start the week, Goodhue received a taste of what it’s like on the other side of the scoreboard as Chatfield walloped the Wildcats 12-0 on Thursday.
The loss was the first for Goodhue since May 7 — coincidentally another shutout. The game against Chatfield was however the fifth game in five days for Goodhue so fatigue surely played a part.
Goodhue was not only held to zero runs by the Gophers, the Wildcats also managed just one base hit. Chatfield was much more successful at the plate, logging 12 hits and building a 12-0 lead after three innings. With a double-digit lead after the top of the fifth, the game was called off, completing the victory for Chatfield.
Pitching stats: Emily Doerhoefer (4 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, 12 H, 11 ER)
Batting stats: Doerhoefer (1 H)
Goodhue, 10-4, was back in action Friday at home against Rochester Lourdes and then next plays Monday in Cannon Falls.
Tigers blasted by P-E-M
After enjoying a four-game win streak last week, Lake City was sent spiraling in the previous two games. The latest being a 18-0 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday. During this recent two-game losing streak, the Tigers have now been outscored 30-0.
PEM was consistent on the scoreboard, putting up multiple runs each inning played. PEM went up 12-0 after three innings and continued to pile on for two more innings before the game was called upon the completion of five by Lake City.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock (5 IP, 3 K, 4 BB, 17 H, 13 ER)
Batting stats: Jamee Norlund (1 H), Mirrah Wells (1 H)
Lake City, 5-13, is next scheduled to host Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.