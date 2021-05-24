Goodhue received it’s longest break (three days) in more than a week and in response turned it into a 4-3 win over Cannon Falls on Monday. The matchup between the two Hiawatha Valley League foes marked the eighth game in nine days for Goodhue, yet the Wildcats have gone 6-2 in that span.
Goodhue got out to a 3-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings, when Cannon Falls finally got on the board to trim its deficit to one. The Wildcats stretched its lead once more in the sixth inning, to give them a 4-2 cushion heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Bombers threatened by scoring one run but couldn’t find a way to get more than that and ultimately fell just short.
Pitching stats: Emily Doerhoefer (4 ⅓ IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 3 H, 1 ER), Torrie Rehder (2 ⅔ IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Karli Zetah (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI), Rehder (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R)
Goodhue, 12-5, is next scheduled to host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.
Z-M cruises past St. Charles
Six days after its last game, Zumbrota-Mazeppa had a lot of time to soak in its loss in the last game it played. Given that much time to work out the issues that befell it in that loss, the Cougars responded with a 10-3 rout of St. Charles on Monday.
Z-M did nearly all of its scoring early, jumping out to a 5-0 lead before St. Charles would score its first runs of the game. The Saints did score three runs in the bottom of the second, but those would be the last runs it would score the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Cougars racked up three runs in the fourth and added two more in the seventh inning to complete the 10-3 victory.
Pitching stats: Sarah Mensink (7 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 3 ER)
Batting stats: Sydney Higley (3 H, 4 RBI, 1 HR), Matti Stensland (3 H, 1 2B), Addie Voxland (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR)
Z-M, 13-3, is next scheduled to host Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
E/PC splits series with shutout loss
Elmwood/Plum City has been on the wrong side of season firsts as of late. Last week the Wolves suffered their first loss of the season and in the first game after that loss, E/PC was held scoreless. Colfax was the beneficiary of Monday’s 5-0 shutout of E/PC — evening the season series at 1-1.
Colfax jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after one inning of play, only adding the final two runs later in the game — one in the fifth and seventh innings. The problem for E/PC wasn’t just that it couldn’t find a way to score runs, it also couldn’t get baserunners.
The Wolves finished the game with just five total baserunners — two earned walks, one base hit, one hit batter and one by fielder’s choice. Of those on base, four made it into scoring position but were left stranded.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford (7 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 7 H, 4 ER)
Batting stats: Ashlan Faber (1 H, 1 BB), Hailee McDonough (1 BB)
E/PC, 7-2, is next scheduled to host Boyceville on Tuesday.
