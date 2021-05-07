The battle of unbeatens lived up to its billing Thursday as Elmwood/Plum City hosted Glenwood City in a matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Pitchers reigned supreme in this game as the two starters combined for 18 strikeouts and no walks in the Wolves 3-1 victory.
The first two innings were scoreless as both teams could only manage one base hit in each of their half-innings. E/PC finally broke through in the third inning however. The Wolves had a quick strikeout to start the inning, but then the lineup turned over and they rattled off five consecutive base hits. The final one of those hits was a two-RBI double by Brooke Schwebach that wound up scoring the game-winning runs.
E/PC was held scoreless and hitless the rest of the way, while Glenwood City could muster just one run in the sixth inning. The key difference however, was that Glenwood City stranded three runners in scoring position. The most important of which were runners at second and third in the fourth inning with no outs.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford (7 IP, 10 K, 5 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Schwebach (2 RBI, 1 2B), Ashlan Faber (2 H), Blanford (1 H, 1 R), Maggie Glaus (1 H, 1 R), Hannah Baier (1 H, 1 R), Natalie Mark (1 H)
E/PC, 4-0, is next scheduled to host Elk Mound on Monday.
Z-M easily disposes of Triton
It only took three innings for Zumbrota-Mazeppa to get out to a 10-run lead, but five innings were required for the Cougars to complete their 12-1 win over Triton on Thursday.
Two days after Avery Steffen recorded 17 strikeouts, Z-M pitcher Sarah Mensink “only” allowed three hits and struck out six. Meanwhile, it was another efficient day at the plate for the Cougars as they put up three runs in each of the first two innings before exploding for six runs in the third.
Pitching stats: Mensink (4 IP, 6 K, 3 H), Cameryn Kovars (1 IP, 1 K, 1 H)
Batting stats: Lola Wagner (3 R, 2 H), Tenlee Magnuson (2 H, 2 RBI), Matti Stensland (3 RBI, 2 R, 1 H), Rianne Buck (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Gracie Flicek (4 RBI, 1 H)
Z-M, 7-1, traveled to Goodhue on Friday and next travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Monday.
