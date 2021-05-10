Elmwood/Plum City kept its early-season momentum rolling with a 3-1 victory over Elk Mound on Monday, pushing the Wolves win streak to five games.
The Wolves were first to break the scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning with two outs on the board. Ashlan Faber started the rally by reaching base on an error and was brought home on an Anna Blanford double. Blanford was then driven home on a RBI single by Maggie Glaus.
The score remained 2-0 until E/PC scored a run in the sixth inning, followed by a run by Elk Mound in the seventh.
Pitching stats: Blanford (7 IP, 13 K, 1 BB, 7 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Faber (1 R), Blanford (1 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Glaus (2 H, 1 BB), Kenzie Bauer (1 R, 1 BB), Brooke Schwebach (1 BB)
E/PC, 5-0, is next scheduled to travel to Spring Valley on Thursday.
Z-M makes it three straight 10-run wins
Zumbrota-Mazeppa is now 4-1 in May after a 11-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Monday. The Cougars’ win was the third straight game that ended after five innings and also marked a plus-37 run differential in that same span.
Z-M was steady throughout the game scoring a run in every inning, extending a streak of eight innings dating back to its game against Goodhue on May 7.
Pitching stats: Avery Steffen (5 IP, 9 K, 1 BB, 3 H)
Batting stats: Steffen (3 R, 2 BB), Lola Wagner (3 RBI, 1 3B, 1 R), Matti Stensland (1 BB), Sydney Higley (2 H, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R), Gracie Flicek (2 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Tenlee Magnuson (1 H, 1 R), Sarah Mensink (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI), Rianne Buck (1 R), Kailey Cooper (1 RBI), Addie Voxland (1 R)
Z-M, 9-1, is next scheduled to host Lourdes on Thursday.
Tigers knock down Knights … again
Lake City kept the win streak rolling Monday evening when it hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo in what was the second matchup of the season between the two teams. Coming off their first win in three weeks, the Tigers made it two in a row after defeating the Knights, 9-2.
Lake City jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning, later making it 3-0 in the third inning. K-W fought back to make it 3-2 midway through the fourth inning but the Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the inning and added five more in the fifth to complete the victory.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock (7 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 3 H)
Batting stats: Mirrah Wells (1 H, 1 R), Jamee Norlund (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB), Jenna Brown (2 RBI, 1 H), Elyse Dalager (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB), Sadie Baures (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB), Sophie Dwelle (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Madeline Medvec (1 R, 1 BB), Maddie Morrisey (2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R)
Lake City, 3-11, is next scheduled to travel to Triton for a doubleheader Thursday.
