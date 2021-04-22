Red Wing has its first losing streak of the season after a 12-6 loss to Owatonna on Thursday. The second straight loss occurred three days removed from a four-game winning streak.
Red Wing had the game against Owatonna well within reach as the score was tied 5-5 through five-and-a-half innings. But seven runs by the Huskies in their final two innings at the plate put the game out of reach.
Despite the tie score midway through the fifth inning, Owatonna was the better team for the majority of the game. The Huskies held the advantage in hits — 14 to five — and overall baserunners — 22 to 13. Red Wing also committed more errors (seven) to Owatonna’s one.
Bri Tix started in the circle for Red Wing and pitched 4 ⅓ innings before giving way to Amira Ramstad to close out the game. Tix struck out one batter, walked three and gave up nine runs on 10 hits. Ramstad struck out one batter and surrendered three runs on four hits through 1 ⅔ innings.
At the plate, Abby Boxrud and Liz Haglund led the way with two hits and one RBI apiece. Boxrud also scored one run. Kennedy Knopp led the team in runs scored (two) after earning two walks. Ramstad finished with a team-high two RBI after hitting a double. Tatumn Harris also had a good day at the plate with one walk, RBI and run scored.
Red Wing, 4-3, returns to action Friday when it hosts Byron. After that, the Wingers host Visitation on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.