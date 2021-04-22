Lake City was 10-runned for the third time in its last four games after a 12-1 loss to Pine Island on Thursday. The Tigers surrendered five runs in the first inning and another four in the top of the fourth to put them in a 9-0 hole before they scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. That would be the only run of the game for Lake City though as Pine Island scored three more in the top of the fifth to close out the game.
The Panthers finished the game with a 14 to four advantage in base hits, while the Tigers also committed four errors.
Lake City scored their lone run in the fourth inning when Mirrah Wells crossed home plate on a wild pitch after hitting a leadoff single. Prior to that run, Lake City stranded three base runners in scoring position. However, the Tigers couldn’t get anyone else on base after the run scored.
Deonna Jostock pitched all five innings for Lake City, striking out three and walking two. She gave up 12 runs on 14 hits.
At the plate, Jamee Norlund, Wells, McKenna Goihl-Krier and Olivia Bailey had the lone hits. Jenna Brown was issued one walk as well.
Lake City, 1-4, returns to action Friday when it hosts Dover-Eyota. After that game, the Tigers host Goodhue on Monday for a double header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.