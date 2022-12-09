The Red Wing boys swim and dive team took in some new, young swimmers but not enough to replace five seniors that graduated last year. As a result the team is smaller which requires many on the team to push themselves in unfamiliar events.
There will certainly be room for each individual to swim in the event they want to specialize in, but that also means swimming a couple that may be uncomfortable. So far in practice and through the first meet of the season, head coach Mikayla Beuch was pleased with how the team attacked each event.
“We're going to be putting them in a variety of events this year to keep them fresh,” Beuch said. “When you have a bigger team, you sometimes get pigeonholed into specifics, but we have the freedom to mix it up.”
Many return from last year’s team, including Ethan Ihrke in the 100-yard butterfly, Lucas Anderson in short freestyles and 100 breaststroke and Patrick Hines in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and individual freestyle events. Others, like Gavin Magill, Eli Flattum and Ezra Dennis, fill in where needed. Even divers Zach Mikkelson and Landen Nelson will be needed to swim one or two events per meet.
Newcomers Gabriel Kittelson and Alex Mace came in and made a good first impression in the first meet.
Some mannerisms of diving graduate Tyler Gordon seem to have rubbed off on Mikkelson and Nelson. A few of their dives and the way they approached those dives mimic a bit of Gordon’s routine and posture.
Ihrke came in loose but focused on continuing to push himself in the butterfly. He said he swam the IM for the first time since sixth grade during the first meet of the season.
“When you have a kid so ready to put in the work and so ready to follow that path to big things, it's fun as a coach to see how far we can push this,” Beuch said. “He's in the weight room working hard. We push him further in practice knowing he handle more. He has aspirations for things after high school. Now to build that resume, you have to swim other events other than the 100 fly and we need that as a team. We need him to be a well-rounded swimmer.”
Red Wing opened the season at home against Northfield Thursday night. The Wingers lost the meet 91-70.
Ihrke finished in second in the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 16.89 seconds. He later finished in second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.48.
Ezra Dennis swam the 50 freestyle in 24.75 to take third place. Eli Flattum had the fourth best time in the 100 backstroke with a 1:16.02. Gavin Magill finished with the fourth fastest time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18.95.
Ihrke, Flattum, Dennis and Patrick Hines swam the second fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.87. The same relay group swam the 400 freestyle relay with the third fastest time at 4:00.11.
Mikkelson and Nelson earned second and third, respectively, in diving. Mikkelson ended with a score of 164.0 and Nelson had a score of 157.15.
The practices have been focused on getting everyone ready for the first few meets. From there, the focus will shift to race details even though there may still be lineup shuffling from meet to meet.
“They really put their full effort in,” Beuch said. “Some guys are already coming in with personal bests already by the first meet. Others are coming in really close.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – vs New Prague, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 – at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 – vs Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 – vs River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5 – at Austin, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12 – vs Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 – at Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – vs Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 – at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 – at Big 9 Conf. Meet diving (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 3 p.m.
