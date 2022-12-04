One of the first things that stands out about the Red Wing gymnastics team is the roster size. The Wingers enter the season with just eight on the team.
However, there are six returning from last year’s team.
The biggest issue will be keeping everyone healthy and maintaining the roster that the team does have. When it comes to competing, the Wingers aren’t short on that. The team took strides last year as a group, finishing fourth at the section meet.
Head coach Dawn Austin said there’s room for more qualifiers for the state meet. Last season Chloe Fox was the lone Red Wing gymnast to qualify for state.
“The potential for that is good,” Austin said of possibly improving on section scores and placements from last year. “The nice thing about it is only five compete (on varsity at sections), we have more than five that can do that.”
Fox is undoubtedly the headliner. The senior made state in vault last season and was in a three-way tie on floor, which after a tie-breaker, was just short of a state bid in two events. Austin said there’s a strong chance Fox could qualify again on vault and expects this will be the season she makes it on floor.
The other senior on the team, Jaysa Dille, returns to the team after missing almost an entire season. Dille competed in the first meet and then sat out with a broken toe.
So far in practice, that hasn’t seemed to hinder her development in any events.
“There's improvement on all of her skills this year,” Austin said. “She's working harder. She did what could when she came in and then she was out. Couldn't use her toe, or her foot. That eliminates doing a lot of things. Hasn't seemed to be a problem for her so far. She does well on the beam. I think that may be her strongest event.”
Also returning are freshmen Kylie Bray, Molly Jacobson, Mallory Richardson and eighth grader Kylie Moffett.
Moffett, who just wrapped up the swim and dive season competing as a diver has shown to be beneficial. While the team works through individual skills in the build up to forming routines by the end of the week and Monday before the first meet, Moffett’s skills have benefited from diving.
“Just watching her, you can see great improvement,” Austin said. “Her tumbling and her tucks, it's gotten much better. That's been a big benefit for her this year. The diving season has been good for her.”
One of the few changes to the team is the coaching staff. Austin was co-head coach with Ryan Marking last season. Marking took a job that prevented him from continuing and stepped down from the coaching role.
Austin is joined by assistants Lisa Marty and Kristen Bray.
As for possible expectations or changes from the coaching staff, Austin said there isn’t anything that drastically changes as the girls already have familiarity with them having been coached by them in previous years through the TNT program.
Austin said the varsity lineup may shuffle a bit to start the season and some may compete in only a couple varsity events in a meet.
“It's a good group to pick five from for varsity events,” she said. “I anticipate good things based on what I've seen at practice.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – at South St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9 – vs Faribault, Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 – at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22 – at Stewartville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6 – vs Kasson-Mantorville, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 – at Rochester, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 – vs Mankato East, Mankato West, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 – at Kasson-Mantorville, 9 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 – vs Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 – at Breck, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 11 a.m.
